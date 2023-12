A new year means a new opportunity to contemplate, refresh, and try new things. Reconnect with nature, breathe, observe, listen, and reflect on last year while hiking in Menemsha Hills. Start the new year by taking time for yourself. Meet in the parking lot, and head out from there. Click the website at thetrustees.org/event/408185 to register. Monday, Jan. 1, 10 am to noon. Chilmark.