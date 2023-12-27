Natalie King

Natalie Dickinson King of Vineyard Haven died on Dec. 25.

Born in Boston in 1932, she was the widow of Frederick D. King.

King is survived by her brother Joseph C. Dickinson, of Northborough, Mass., her three children, Charles D. Duane, of Marion, Marion D. Hammond of Vineyard Haven, and Paul L. Duane of South Dartmouth, as well as their wives and husbands, eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and eight stepchildren and their families.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, P.O. Box 494, Vineyard Haven, MA 02568 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Burial will be private.