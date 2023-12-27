Oak Bluffs: New Year’s resolutions, climate discussion, and Kwanzaa

“Approach the New Year with resolve to find the opportunities hidden in each new day.” –Michael Josephson

That New Year’s resolution resonates with me! It is so unrealistic to make a resolution for an entire next year — such as, this year I will not procrastinate, this year I will lose weight, etc. We will cross into the New Year as the same person we were the day before, let’s not bring along unrealistic pressures on ourselves! I like the idea of having goals and looking for those daily opportunities that offer us encouragement and inspiration.

That said, I must resolve to at least take a break from the indulgent feasting that has gone on for the last few weeks! It started with a visit from the grandchildren that had every day filled with treats and goodies. Then there were the pre-holiday get-togethers with friends, sharing festive dishes and beverages. Christmas Eve potluck at our house was followed by Christmas Day gourmet brunch at Jenna and Zach Sylvia’s house (oh, those chocolate-chip-cranberry pancakes and homemade butter!) We couldn’t miss Christmas night dinner at the Patti-Oslyn home, where they really pulled out all the stops: Jeff Bryant’s poached salmon, Sam Oslyn’s roasted turkey and stuffing, Gina’s fabulous charcuterie, Deb Hart’s stuffed mushrooms, Ruth Kirchmeier’s chocolate cake and pecan pie. I feel grateful, and stuffed. Time to reacquaint myself with the treadmill and the salad bowl!

I learned just before Christmas that Linda Fischer had passed away, unexpectedly and way too soon. Linda was a wonderful nurse and beloved member of our Island community. Our hearts go out to Albert, Lydia, Molly, Chris, Andrew, and all her family and friends.

Save the date for the next Community Climate Change discussion on Jan. 6. The Oak Bluffs library will host “Ditching Plastics” with Nina Hitchen, local waste reduction expert. Nina will inspire us with her journey to a plastic-free life, showing how to shop better and reduce waste as well. This important talk is at 1:30 pm, no registration is necessary. If you want to learn more about the Oak Bluffs Climate and Energy committee and upcoming events, reach them at energy@oakbluffsma.gov.

Kwanzaa celebrations began on Dec. 26 and continue through Jan. 1. Each day of Kwanzaa, which was named from a Swahili phrase meaning “first fruits,” honors one of seven principles for living: Unity, self-determination, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith. Celebrations include candle-lighting, colorful clothing, music, dance, and special food, and many have a last day feast. Joyous Kwanzaa!

The last Chilmark Potluck Jam for 2023 is on Saturday, Dec. 30, at the Chilmark Community Center starting at 5 pm. Bring a dish to share and enjoy an amazing lineup of musicians.

There are many ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve on-Island. If you are a fan of Johnny Hoy and the Bluefish (who isn’t?) you can ring in the New Year with them early at the Black Dog Tavern from 2 to 4 pm, or later at the Ritz from 8 to 10 pm. The P.A. Club will have dancing with Serendipity starting at 8 pm, with a midnight toast. Dec. 31 is the last day open for the Lookout until April, so it’s a good chance to say good-by to the crew over there. The VFW always has music in the bar and great food from Chef Deon.

However you celebrate, whether it is out for dinner and dancing, or home with popcorn and a movie, have a safe and healthy last night of 2023!

Happy birthday to Sonya Lima on Dec. 28, and to George Davis on Dec. 29! George shares the day with Asa Vought and Anderson Farrissey, who turns 4. Start 2024 with a big birthday hug for Tommye Ann Brown on the 1st. She shares the date with Abe Seiman, warm wishes to you, Abe! Michelle DeHaro celebrates on the 2nd, with Jen Araujo and Michelle Bettencourt. Happy Anniversary to Jeremy Jones and Annie Parsons on Jan. 3! Birthday greetings on the 3rd go to Mathea Morais, Leslie Hewson, Nicole deBettencourt, and Chris Alley.

Please let me know if you have a birthday or special occasion for me to share! I don’t want to miss anybody, so help your grateful columnist.

Wishing you all good health and much joy in the New Year!

Send me your news!

If you have any Oak Bluffs Town Column suggestions, email Joanne Lambert, joannelamber@gmail.com.