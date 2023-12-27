Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 18 – 22, 2023

Aquinnah

Dec. 21, Nuovo Riche LLC, Carmela E. Stephens and Teresa M. Nuovo, as individuals and trustees of Frank J. Nuovo Trust, sold 0 Jeffers Way to Mark Harding, trustee of Munah Kutah Realty Trust, for $50,000.

Chilmark

Dec. 20, Susan Dickler, trustee of Susan Dickler 2014 Trust, sold 15 Marsh Road to Sin of the Sea LLC for $1,850,000.

Dec. 20, Helen S. Parker sold 300 North St. to Robert Higgins, trustee of 300 Shanthi Road Trust, for $2,700,000.

Edgartown

Dec. 20, Theodore M. Horne III and Carly Horne sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 411 Week 15 to Kerri A. Sartwell for $2,000.

Dec. 21, Richard J. Ramos and Robin Ramos sold 23 Anthiers Way to Frantz J. Bien-Aime and Charlene Auguste Bien-Aime for $1,275,000.

Oak Bluffs

Dec. 9, Walter Thatcher Ulrich sold 31 Winthrop Ave. to Jasmin Courtney for $1,099,000.

Dec. 21, Jeannine M. Doyle, Andrew P. Doyle, Julie G. Doyle, and Peter V. Doyle sold 41 Waterview Road to John L. Crane and Diane E. Crane for $925,000.

Dec. 21, Valci T. Carvalho and Katelyn Carvalho sold 15 Linden Ave. to Joao Goncalves Martins for $825,000.

West Tisbury

Dec. 21, Middle Road Farm LLC sold 55 Line Drive to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation Inc. for $11,000.

Dec. 21, Campbell Road LLC sold 78 Campbell Road to Sheriff’s Meadow Foundation Inc. for $1,811,500.

Dec. 22, Timothy A. Silva sold 35 Plum Bush Point Road to Jodi S. Ephraim and David A. Ephraim, trustees of 35 Plum Bush Point Road Realty Trust, for $1,075,000.