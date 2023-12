Do you ever know something is going to happen before it does? Maybe you swear you heard your late mother talking to you from the kitchen. Transformational speaker Constance Messmer will be giving a series of talks at the West Tisbury library that focus on psycho-spiritual awareness and empowerment, and interpsychic rapport in love, life, and among co-workers. Saturday, Dec. 30, 3:30 to 4:30 pm.