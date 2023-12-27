Tisbury: Sherry Sidoti, book club, 21st century fiction, and M.V. Tap Map

Heard on Main Street: If all is not lost, where is it?

Lots going on online and in person at the Vineyard Haven library in January. At 5:30 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 16, join author Sherry Sidoti for “A Smoke and a Song.” Soon after the pandemic struck, Sherry’s mother found she had terminal cancer, so Sherry chose a trip to Manhattan over her second chance with fiancé Jevon. She will share her thoughts and actions on the succeeding period. This is both in person and on Zoom ( email vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org for Zoom link.)

The Vineyard Haven Library Book Club meets at 2 pm on Thursday, Jan. 18. Enjoy a lively discussion in a casual format — both in person in the Vineyard Room, and on Zoom. Book club selections include contemporary fiction, and the occasional memoir or nonfiction. Everyone is invited to join in. This selection is “Small Mercies,” by Dennis Lehane. Copies of the book are available at the desk. Email rkonigsberg@clamsnet.org with questions and to be added to the list, and a Zoom link will be sent.

Professor Phil Weinstein begins a new series online at 6 pm Thursday, Jan. 18, on “Known & Unknown Worlds: Fictions of the 21st Century,” a nine-part seminar on Zoom, studying six of the most resonant novels published (in English) in the first two decades of our new century. The first two sessions will be devoted to Jonathan Franzen’s “The Corrections.” For more information, email vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

I had a lovely lunch last week. My guest brought a delicious sandwich, which was perfect for us to share, and dill pickles and homemade cookies as well. She saved me from a meltdown — found something special I had misplaced. Hope your holidays are as special too.

The Vineyard Conservation Society just announced that it was a big year for the M.V. Tap Map. As of today, there are now 32 locations where you can fill up your reusable water bottle for free. If you have used one of these units on Island, it was probably purchased as part of the VCS “Take Back the Tap” campaign to eliminate the waste of disposable bottles. They have an ambitious wish list to further build out the refill station network, with a current focus on outdoor units in parks and downtowns. I was surprised at how handy the sources are.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes go out tomorrow to Toby Riseborough. Birthday greetings to Steve Bernier and Jeremy Rockman on Monday, New Year’s Day. Best wishes to John Chapman and Joan McDonough, who celebrate on Tuesday.

Don’t worry if something doesn’t work out as you planned. As Yogi Berra said, “Whenever I strike out, it’s the bat. So I get another bat.” These are words to live by.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.