Here they come: the top 10 films of the year. Of course, you, the viewers, may have your own ideas of what’s best. Let me know, and I’ll see that they show up, published next.

“Still: Michael J. Fox.” This documentary tells the tale of a wonderful guy struck with Parkinson’s disease in his 20s.

“The Quiet Girl.” Here’s a story nominated for an Oscar. That isn’t all. It’s about a 9-year-old who comes alive when she spends the summer with her mother’s cousin.

A group of intriguing shorts all about the ocean were screened in late May in honor of Celebrate World Oceans Day. What could be better?

“Oppenheimer.” Wow, who could learn more about the scientist responsible for the atomic bomb? I found this film fascinating.

“Stop Making Sense.” It’s known as the best musical documentary of all time. I couldn’t agree more. Love that music!

“Joan Baez I Am a Noise.” This documentary, part of the Women’s Film Festival, takes us on a trip with an intriguing and beautiful singer.

“Let It Be Morning.” I picked this one because of its political message. It’s about a Palestinian family trapped by a border closure. We all need to understand the problems faced by Palestinians.

“Scrapper.” This is an adventure story about a girl who lives on her own, stealing bikes for survival! The adventure is dependent on fabulous acting. You can’t beat it!

“The Holdovers.” A cranky Paul Giamatti makes this film a winner in my mind.

“Mafia Mama.” What can be more fun than a comedy about the Mafia, especially when it’s about a woman?

The truth is, almost all the films screened at the M.V. Film Center are “besties.” Pick the ones you agree are winners.