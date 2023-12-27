West Tisbury Library activities

On Friday, Dec. 29, from 11:30 am to 1 pm, the library will be serving free Soup and Bread Lunch for all ages. Lunch for all will be served every weekday of the school winter break. The soup is provided thanks to the West Tisbury Library Foundation, Friends, and Chef Deon at the VFW.

Also on Friday, Dec. 29, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly continues teaching an all-levels virtual Kripalu Flow Yoga Class via Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up. At 10:30 am on Friday, join the library for “Music with Maryse,” a weekly child-centered music time with Maryse Smith. Instruments will be provided, but feel free to bring your own as well. There is no sign up required. At 11:30 am, Kanta Lipsky will lead her online Balance Class on Zoom. Contact wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

From 2 to 4 pm, come to the Kids’ Nail Salon. Bring your nail polish and the library will have some available too. Join them for an afternoon of nail painting and art. No sign-up required. Recommended for ages 2 and up

On Saturday, Dec. 30, at 9:30 am, the library hosts Moving Stories storytime with Clare Page. Children listen, imagine, create, and move. Class will begin with a creative dance warm up, preparing imaginations and bodies. Children will read a book together, collect observations, play a game or two, and then finally create a dance together based on their findings.

From 10:30 am to 3 pm, visit the family craft table in the children’s room at the library

At 1 pm, join Hugh Phear to build a Rube Goldberg-esque contraption! All ages are welcome to come try their hand at building an inspired device that performs a simple task in a creative and convoluted way. With limited time, materials, and space, participants will be challenged to innovate in this fun and facilitated activity.

At 3:30 pm, Transformational Speaker Constance Messmer will give the first in a series of talks at the West Tisbury library. Her work focuses on psycho-spiritual development and empowerment. Her December talk focuses on telepathic communication.

The library will be closed Monday, Jan. 1.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10:30 am, Moira Silva will lead the first session of her five-week Memoir Writing Workshop. Email wt_mail@clamsnet.org to sign up.

At 3 pm, join the library for “Tiny Tuesday,” an afternoon of microscope exploration with Elliott Bennett. Bring something tiny you would like to look at up close.

At 5 pm Tuesday, come to the library’s Knitting Group. Join librarian Lynn for a relaxing hour of creativity and conversation. Help yourself to supplies provided by the library or bring your own supplies from home or another project you are working on. This group is open to adults and teens, and all levels are welcome. No sign up is required.

On Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 7:30 am, Jason Mazar-Kelly leads a weekly Chair Yoga and Meditation Class on Zoom. Visit wholesomemv.com to sign up.

At 10:30 am next Wednesday, join the library staff for storytime with Hannah. At 3 pm, there will be a virtual reality program for teens and tweens age 10 and up. Play some games using the library’s Oculus VR. No sign up required. From 3 to 5 pm, the Canasta Club meets. New members are always welcome. At 6 pm, come to the library’s Quilting Circle. This group is always open to new members as well.