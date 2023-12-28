Edgartown Council on Aging: January 2024

Edgartown Council on Aging
The Anchors at 10 Daggett St.
Lyndsay Famariss
508-627-4368
lfamariss@edgartown-ma.us
edgartowncoa.com
Weekly Events
Monday
- 11:30 am: Bowling at the Barn
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Tuesday
- 9 am: Yoga
- 10 am: Knitting
- 12 pm: Tuesday lunch
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
Wednesday
- 9:30 am: Tai Chi with Nan Doty
- 12:30 pm: Bridge
Thursday
- 9:30 am: Introduction to Tai Chi Qigong with Nan Doty
- See our calendar below for bimonthly programs
Friday
- 9:30 am: Mindful Meditation on Zoom
- 12 pm: Friday Cafe
- 1:15 pm: Mah Jongg
January Calendar
Please visit edgartowncoa.com for more information on programs and services. All are welcome to attend. You must register for programs in advance by calling 508-627-4368.
Tuesday and Friday lunch information: The meal is served at 12 pm. Feel free to come anytime after 11 am to join us, meet your friends, and have some conversation. You must call by 12 pm the day before to register. Visit edgartowncoa.com for our menu.
Jan. 1: The Anchors is closed. Happy New Year!
Jan. 2: 12 – 1 pm, Wellness Clinic with Clare Sullivan, RN.
Jan. 2 & Jan. 9: No yoga class on these days
Jan. 4: Bingo
Jan. 10: Tech time with Rizwan Malik
Jan. 8: Hearing checks with Shawn Woodbrey of At Home Hearing
Jan. 9: 11 am, Coffee with a Cop with Sargent Will Bishop of the Edgartown Police Department
Jan. 11: 1 pm, Episodes 1 & 2 of “Archie”
Jan. 15: The Anchors is closed. Happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Jan. 18: Bingo
Jan. 25: 1 pm, Episodes 3 & 4 of “Archie”
Jan. 26: Birthday Cafe to celebrate those born in January.