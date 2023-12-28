Healthy Aging Martha’s Vineyard: January 2024

Announcing “Call the Tech Pro” for M.V. Older Adults

According to Healthy Aging M.V.’s Islandwide older adult survey, 9 in 10 of those 60+ want to learn more about digital technologies and feel it is important to do so, yet over 30% report that they are uncomfortable discussing their technology knowledge with others. To address this expanding need, Healthy Aging M.V. and the Islandwide Digital Equity Coalition have launched a new on-demand technology support program: Call the Tech Pro. Funded by a grant from the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs and endorsed by all four M.V. Councils on Aging, this program provides technology support when and where you need it. Let’s say, for example, you forget your password. You can Call the Tech Pro for help. Maybe you received a new computer over the holidays and want help using it? The Tech Pro can come to your home and help you. If your printer is not working, call The Tech Pro. Have any technology questions, call The Tech Pro at 508-693-7900, ext. 246. For more information, reach out to your Council on Aging or Public Library, or visit hamv.org.