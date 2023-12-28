Oak Bluffs Council on Aging: January 2024

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging

21 Wamsutta Ave.

Rose M. Cogliano, 508-693-4509, ext. 3

oakbluffsma.gov/152/Council-on-Aging

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 to observe New Year’s Day and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In case of inclement weather, the Councils on Aging follow the Martha’s Vineyard public school district closings.

Weekly Exercise, In-person and Zoom

Monday

9 am – Exercise with Patience Campbell and Marilyn Miller, Zoom:

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/732230936?pwd=nTIP11DKUuY

Meeting ID: 732 230

Password: 027340

Thursday

9 am – Exercise with Bill White, Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89052266998?pwd=Mnp2eGdRbFFsUENXYSs3R0IuWW02QT09

Meeting ID:890 5226 6998

Password: 474213

Friday

9 am – Exercise/Tai Chi with Floyd Lifton, Zoom:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89747271394?pwd=V2ZHT2FGQINqUGItM0RKU2NiVkVUQT09

Meeting ID: 897 4727 1394

Password: 188397

All of our classes are live and in person. Exercise classes will also continue in Zoom format.

January Highlights

Coffee All Day – Daily, 9 am – 3 pm.

Tuesdays

Peticare with Darci, 10 am on Jan. 2 and Jan. 16, 2024. Nail clipping for dogs, cats, rabbits, birds. Dogs on leash, other animals arrive in their carriers. No charge for our Seniors! Call Rose to schedule an appointment at 508-693-4509, ext. 3. If time is available on dates of service, walk-ins are welcome.

Oak Bluffs Council on Aging Bowling Club at Barn, Bowl, and Bistro. For Oak Bluffs Seniors, 11:15 am – 1:30 pm. Please call Rose to sign-up by Thursday prior to the following Tuesday program.

Crocheting with a Cop, 2 – 3 pm with Oak Bluffs Police Department officer Savannah Barnes.

Wednesdays

Bingo! Jan. 10, 17, 24, from 1 – 3 pm, Celebrating our 32st year of Bingo!

Coffee, Tea, and Conversations with a Cop, Jan. 3, 10:30 am. Meet Chief Searle and his great staff!

Coffee, Tea, and Conversation with a town department head, 10 am – 12 pm, date to be determined.

Thursdays

Hospice Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department, Jan. 11, 12 pm.

Assessors Luncheon with Oak Bluffs Council on Aging and Oak Bluffs Police Department, Jan. 25, 12 pm. Please call Rose for additional information, and to schedule your reservation. Sorry, no walk-ins.

Fridays

Game Day, 11:30 am – 3 pm. Mah Jong, Scrabble, Table Games.

January Services

Ride the VTA Free! This program began Nov. 24, and it will run until March 31. Just hop on and ride! This is thanks to a grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

Outreach: Our new assistant administrator Ann Raymond is here to help you and family members with any outreach needs. Ann is here Monday to Friday, 8:30 am – 4 pm. Please contact Ann at 508-693-4509, ext. 4.

We offer year-round assistance with Applications and Forms Preparation, Durable Medical Equipment, Fuel Assistance, Insurance Assistance, Lifeline, Monthly Social Security Video Display Program, SNAP, and Telephone Reassurance Calls.

All programs are subject to change.

Team work makes the dream work!