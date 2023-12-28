Tisbury Council on Aging: January 2024

Tisbury Senior Center
34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven
Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker
508-696-4205
tisburyma.gov/council-aging
The Tisbury Senior Center will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 for New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Weekly Activities
Mondays
- 9:30 – 10:30 am – Line Dancing with Catie
- 1 pm – Silver Quilters
- Call on Monday to make your Thursday lunch reservation! 508-774-8618.
Tuesdays
- 10 – 11 am – Fitness with Catie
- 3pm – Discussions of T.S. Elliot’s “Four Quartets” with Stephen Power
Wednesdays
- 9 am – Play Reading with Discussion
- 1 pm – Ukulele Players with Martha
- 3 pm – Meditation Yoga with Steve
Thursdays
- 10 – 11 am – Fitness with Catie
- 12 pm – Lunch, reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 508-774-8618. $4 suggested donation.
Fridays
- 10 – 11 am – Yoga with Kat
- 1 pm – Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen
Announcements
- Jan. 2 – Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic has been canceled.
- Jan. 11, 1 – 3 pm – Legal Advice with attorney Arthur Bergeron. Call for an appointment.
We are now accepting applications for Fuel Assistance and Home Modification. Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinics, legal advice, and more are available. Please call 508-696-4205 for more information.