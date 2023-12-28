Tisbury Council on Aging: January 2024

Tisbury Senior Center

34 Pine Tree Road, Vineyard Haven

Director: Joyce Stiles-Tucker

508-696-4205

tisburyma.gov/council-aging

The Tisbury Senior Center will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 15 for New Year’s Day and Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Weekly Activities

Mondays

9:30 – 10:30 am – Line Dancing with Catie

1 pm – Silver Quilters

Call on Monday to make your Thursday lunch reservation! 508-774-8618.

Tuesdays

10 – 11 am – Fitness with Catie

3pm – Discussions of T.S. Elliot’s “Four Quartets” with Stephen Power

Wednesdays

9 am – Play Reading with Discussion

1 pm – Ukulele Players with Martha

3 pm – Meditation Yoga with Steve

Thursdays

10 – 11 am – Fitness with Catie

12 pm – Lunch, reservations must be made on the prior Monday. Call Nicole at 508-774-8618. $4 suggested donation.

Fridays

10 – 11 am – Yoga with Kat

1 pm – Party Bridge with Rachel Siemen

Announcements

Jan. 2 – Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinic has been canceled .

. Jan. 11, 1 – 3 pm – Legal Advice with attorney Arthur Bergeron. Call for an appointment.

We are now accepting applications for Fuel Assistance and Home Modification. Wellness and Blood Pressure Clinics, legal advice, and more are available. Please call 508-696-4205 for more information.