Appreciation for the Gatchell holiday lights

To the Editor:

A giant, heart-felt thank you to Mr. Gatchell for his continued commitment making magic on County Road each year. We typically visit the Gatchell house a few times throughout the month, but this year, despite the desperate pleas from the children each time we drove by, we waited until Christmas Eve. We are a young family, trying to honor old family traditions while starting some of our own — and we thought visiting the “house with all the lights” on Xmas eve, with some donations for the food pantry, could be just the ticket. To our delight, Santa was there (Mr. Gatchell himself!) and it was truly the perfect way to kick off our celebration. Mr. Gatchell, your labor of love is felt by everyone who drives by your house each year. I have personally been enjoying your display since I was a child growing up here in the 80s & 90s, and now I get to share it with my daughters. Your efforts are so appreciated.

Tonya Katz

Oak Bluffs