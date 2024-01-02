Charlotte Collat Fallon died on Dec. 26, 2023, surrounded by family at her home in Washington, D.C.

Born on April 24, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, Charlotte spent her elementary and teenage years playing with her older brother and younger sister in Falls Church, Va. She learned to ride horses in her backyard with her mother, and riding always gave her great joy: She rode in fox hunts until just a few weeks before her death. Always an avid animal lover, she adored her pets, from her childhood dog (dubbed Samuel Arthur Fonzereli Theordore Augusts Beauregard XIII) to Bob (the dog), Alice, Freddy, Winston, and, above all, Moe.

Charlotte attended the University of Virginia, where she graduated from the McIntire School of Commerce in 1984, and moved to Atlanta shortly thereafter, where she bought her first home and started a family with her late husband, Richard.

Her daughters, Miranda and Nathalie, have many fond memories of their mother during their years spent in Atlanta: She attended ballet recitals, chorus concerts, many 4:30 am swim practices, and festive Christmas dinners. She was a rock for the girls through their tough teenage years, and remained so into their adult lives.

Charlotte married Bob Luskin on June 13, 2009, on Martha’s Vineyard, in a purple dress in Bob’s backyard, with their blended family in attendance. She immersed herself in the Vineyard community, and acquired a large circle of friends. Charlotte loved to pedal her bike all over the Island, and rekindled her love for horseback riding. She rode every day at Arrowhead Farm, volunteered for the Island Grown Initiative, and, with Bob, hosted the annual Ice Cream Social.

Charlotte was retired, but was a director at Deloitte, where she served as director of national marketing.

Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting Charlotte appreciated her charm, infectious laugh, quick wit (she often reminded others that she was voted “wittiest” by her senior high school classmates), and ability to throw a great party. She showed great strength and tenacity throughout her life, as well as care and support for those whom she loved.

Charlotte is survived by her daughters Miranda and Nathalie; her husband Bob; stepsons Peter and Cass Luskin; sister Margaret Wilkinson; brother Peter Collat; and her father, Justin Collat. Everyone who knew her will miss her dearly.

Interment will take place in West Tisbury later in the spring.