Rosemarie Julia Doane

Julia Doane and Matthew Dolan of West Tisbury announce the birth of a daughter, Rosemarie Julia Doane, on Dec. 26, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Rosemarie weighed 7 pounds, 10.2 ounces.

Ryder Jay Cook

Rachel Cook and Emmett Cook of Edgartown announce the birth of a son, Ryder Jay Cook, on Dec. 29, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Ryder weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces.

Henry Alexander Metros

Noel Metros and Charles Metros of Aquinnah announce the birth of a son, Henry Alexander Metros, on Dec. 31, 2023, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Henry weighed 8 pounds, 6 ounces.

Cameron Snow Godbout

Kayla Snow and Eric Godbout of Oak Bluffs announce the birth of a son, Cameron Snow Godbout, on Jan. 1, 2024, at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Cameron weighed 6 pounds, 10.7 ounces.