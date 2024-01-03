Court Report: Dec. 18 – 22, 2023

Dec. 18

Victoria Correnti, West Tisbury; 38, leaving the scene of property damage: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 21

Daniel O’Connor, Oak Bluffs; 55, false reporting of a crime: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jahlee R. Bonfield, New Britain, Conn.; 21, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: case closed.

Charles H. Wilson, Oak Bluffs; 65, trespassing: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Charles H. Wilson, Oak Bluffs; 65, municipal bylaw or ordinance violation: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Dec. 22

Fabricio R. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 27, number plate violation, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, unregistered motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Fabricio R. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 27, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, lights violation: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Fabricio R. Desouza, Oak Bluffs; 27, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, number plate violation, failure to wear a seatbelt: released on personal recognizance, continued to pretrial hearing.

Jhony Dasilva, Edgartown; 34, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case to be immediately dismissed upon payment of court costs.

Guilherme G. Lopez, Oak Bluffs; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improper operation of a motor vehicle, no inspection sticker: case closed.

Edilson Deandrade, Vineyard Haven; 45, passing violation, marked lanes violation, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Adenilson F. Alves, Vineyard Haven; 53, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: case closed.

Gelson D. Silva, Vineyard Haven; 32, failure to stop for a school bus, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle: to be immediately dismissed upon payment of court costs.

Josilene D. Borges, Vineyard Haven; 37, unregistered motor vehicle, permitting an unlicensed operator: case closed.

Ezequiel P. Barbosa, East Falmouth; 31, unregistered motor vehicle, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, uninsured motor vehicle: case closed.

Rodrigo Daghetti, Edgartown; 36, leaving the scene of property damage, motorist failed to report injury to dog/cat: continued to pretrial hearing.