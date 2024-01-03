Edgartown: Activities for kids, making a journal, Family Center, and seafood workshop

Happy New Year! I hope everyone had a safe and happy New Year celebration, if you celebrated. After years of staying home, we actually went out for a little while on New Year’s Eve. We went to the Lookout with our kids and their friends, but were home safe and sound by 11, while the kids stayed out to revel for a while longer. It was fun to venture out for a bit.

Happy birthday wishes go out this week to my beloved, Don Casey, on Jan. 3, Lizzie Williamson, Angela Murphy, Tom Sawyer, and Deanna Laird on Jan. 5, Ashley Waters and LIndsay Medeiros on Jan. 6, and my cousin Kevin Ryan on Jan. 7.

Airport Fitness offers daily drop-in pickleball from noon to 1:30 pm. The cost is $10 for pickleball members and $20 for nonmembers.

M.V. Table Tennis happens at the high school on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 8 pm. All levels are welcome, and the sessions are free. Sounds like fun.

The Edgartown library is offering a new program, “Big Little Muscles,” on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 am. This new program focuses on promoting physical health for young children, and is led by Abbey Entner in the Children’s Room. Like any good exercise class, they will start with opening stretches and movement before moving on to play with tumble toys and music. Geared toward ages 1.5 to 4, but all are welcome.

The Vineyard Haven library is offering an adult craft, “Handmade Books/Journals,” on Sunday, Jan. 7, from 1 to 3 pm. Make your own book and use it as a journal.

The M.V. Family Center is hosting Barn Buddies on Sundays, Jan. 7 and 21, Feb. 4 and 18, at the Ag Hall from 3 pm to 4:30 pm. Join the Family Center staff and other caregivers and their kids for a fun indoor event. They will have bikes, trikes, scooters, and games for kids ages 18 months to 8 years. Drop-ins are welcome. Dress warm.

“Move It Mondays: Music for Kids” is on Mondays at the Edgartown library, from 10:30 am to 11 am. Every Monday, the program room will be open for music-based play and fun. There will be instruments available to try, and props to encourage movement. Geared toward ages 1-5, but all are welcome. No registration required.

The M.V. Family Center hosts “All Families Touched by Adoption” on Mondays Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, April 8, and May 8 from 5:30 pm to 7 pm at the MV Community Services Early Childhood Education Center. This is a support group for all families touched by adoption. Please pre-register. Dinner and child watch are provided. Email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com.

The MV Family Center is also offering Parent to Parent with Jeanine Fitzgerald on Mondays Jan. 8, Feb. 12, March 11, April 8, and May 13 at 6 pm at the Early Childhood Education Center at M.V. Community Services. This is a support group led by Jeanine Fitzgerald for parents of kids from ages 0-13 with special needs. Preregistration is required. Dinner and child watch will be available. Email mvfamilycenter@gmail.com or call 508-687-9182.

Looking for some book suggestions? Join Instagrammer and book reviewer Jody Blanchette (on Instagram @redreadreviews) for 30 minutes of pure book recommendations for every genre and interest. Registration is required. This program is presented through the Edgartown library and funded by the Friends of the Ashland Public Library, in collaboration with other Massachusetts libraries. Click the website link at edgartownlibrary.org to register.

The Edgartown library is also offering “Salt Water Wednesdays” on Jan. 10, from 1 to 2:30 pm. Per the description in the “Things to Do” section of The MV Times: “Sign up for this monthly workshop to learn about all aspects of Island seafood, from preparation to the ecological importance of buying local. You’ll leave with not only a filet (or some shellfish) for dinner, but also the knowledge of how to process your next catch. Registration is required. This program has been generously funded by the Friends of the Edgartown Free Public Library.” Click the link at edgartownlibrary.org to register.

ACE MV is facilitating a “Construction Supervisor’s License” (CSL) preparation course on-Island at the high school, starting Jan. 10. Every Wednesday, from 3:30 to 7 pm, until Feb. 21. Please note that ACE MV does not handle registrations or specific questions about this class beyond the date, time, and location. Visit bit.ly/csl-prep for direct registration and further information.

That’s all I’ve got. I wish everyone a smooth, happy, and healthy 2024. Let’s set a group resolution to be kinder than necessary in the coming year. Who’s in? Every little bit of kindness helps make the world a better place. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.