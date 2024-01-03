Housing legislative update planned

The Martha’s Vineyard Commission will be hosting a legislative update on a key bill that could provide some relief for housing issues on the Island.

During a commission housing action task force meeting, Truro-based state Senator Julian Cyr will provide an update on Gov. Maura Healey’s Affordable Homes Act; Eric Shupin, chief of policy for the Massachusetts Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities, will be joining virtually to represent the goals of the governor’s administration, and answer questions.

The Affordable Homes Act — which includes a package of spending, policy, and programmatic actions — would also give municipalities the option of creating a real-estate transfer fee on higher-end property sales, a mechanism that housing advocates on the Island have long pushed for.

The update is planned for Thursday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 pm at the M.V. Commission Conference Room in Oak Bluffs. A Zoom link will also be available on the commission’s website.