Remember the smell of crayons? How about making crafts at home, or colorful masterpieces in art class? Did you keep a journal? We never outgrow our creativity, and writing down our thoughts, stories, and feelings is good for the soul. Head over to Vineyard Haven library and make a handmade book or journal. Let your creativity and prose fly! For adults, Sunday, Jan. 7, 1 to 3 pm.