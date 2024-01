Bread. Just the word makes our mouths water. Join Teri Culetto for hands-on Saturday morning workshops to learn the art of bread from around the world. Each participant will take home a loaf or muffins/buns of their own making. Sign up for one class, or to receive a discount, sign up for them all. Saturday, Jan. 6, 10 am to noon. Price: $36 for members, $45 for nonmembers. Email lbrown@thetrustees.org. Trustees’ FARM Institute. Edgartown.