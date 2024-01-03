Moderator not seeking re-election

To the Editor:

With nomination papers now available at Town Hall for the spring elections, I am writing to give notice that I do not plan to seek re-election to the position of West Tisbury town moderator. April of 2024 will mark my tenth and final annual Town Meeting as moderator.

I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time in office. Moderating West Tisbury town meetings has been an honor and a privilege, and has given me deep faith in the democratic process. On the other hand, recent history offers many examples of people who enjoyed their time in public office too much, and did not step aside to allow others to serve. I’m determined not to be one of those people.

Our town has no shortage of citizens who have the wisdom, compassion, and skills to do the job of town moderator. I look forward to helping the next person learn the ropes. Many thanks!

Dan Waters

West Tisbury