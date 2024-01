The Beach at Lambert’s Cove

By Leroy Hazelton

I believed

In all stars spinning

From the Mouth

And that sea clams,

Loons and strangers wing to paradise,

While your hand,

Intruding on a pope’s disguise,

Traced to a deeper skull

A sea gull’s rowdy circle

In my hair.

Leroy Hazelton lives in Vineyard Haven, and volunteers at Chicken Alley.

