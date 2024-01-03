Real Estate Transactions: Dec. 25 – 29, 2023

Edgartown

Dec. 27, Richard A. Atkins and Judith B. Atkins sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 501 Week 40 to Steven Harvey, Kimberly Harvey, and Melanie Journet for $10,500.

Gosnold

Dec. 26, Rachel B. Garfield sold 6 Blue Heron Road to Rachel B. Garfield, trustee of Rachel B. Garfield 2023 Qualified Personal Residence Trust, for $100.

Tisbury

Dec. 28, Jacqueline Rose Foster sold 33 Renear St. to John D. Plante and Laura M. Spencer for $964,000.

Dec. 29, Kerry J. Bourne and the Estate of Michael Edward McLaughlin sold 232 Lagoon Pond Road to Dennis M. Dimitri and Rebecca Kannam, trustees of Anne Michael Family Trust, for $2,600,000.