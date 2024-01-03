Tisbury: Houseplants, decluttering, ‘Winter Blooms,’ ditching plastic, and induction cooking

Heard on Main Street: Happy New Year!

I hope you had a chance to relax and enjoy friends and family over the holidays. My break was wonderful, but it is always good to get home. Even better if you have a chance to get some chowder.

On my return, my son painstakingly installed an automatic watering system in a plant window full of Christmas cactus. I now have a hard time reaching all the plants. A week before Christmas, a delightful volunteer for Meals on Wheels offered to water the drooping plants. I was so pleased with the special treat. And happily came home to one plant already showing multiple blooms. There really is no gift more perfect than having a problem fixed!

The Vineyard Haven library continues to offer some fascinating programs online. Here are three. You do need to register with the library for all.

“The KonMari Method,” with Kerry Adams at 7 pm on Tuesday, Jan. 9. Tidy up for a more organized life. Email vhpl_programs@clamsnet.org.

Join a step-by-step drawing class on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 6 pm, led by art teacher Barbara Freiberg, to learn how to draw a still life based on Frida Kahlo’s 1951 painting “Still Life with Parrot and Fruit.” Register with the email above.

Do the same for the Vineyard Haven Library Spice Club to attend the monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 6 pm. Registration comes with a sample pack of harissa, the spice of the month. You prepare a recipe, and then join the discussion of the experience and share your love (or dislike). Register as above.

Don’t forget: You should keep taking your printer ink cartridge to the library for recycling. Good for the Island, and benefits everyone. Start your New Year off properly.

Louisa Gould has a new “Winter Blooms” exhibit at her gallery on Main Street. View new paintings of flowers in all shapes and forms. “Winter Blooms” will be on view daily from 11 am to 5 pm through March 31.

The Oak Bluffs library hosts the Community Climate Group on Saturday, Jan. 6, from 1:30 to 3 pm. Hear Nina Hitchen share how to ditch plastics and go zero-waste. Her “life without plastic” began when she was pregnant with her now 12-year-old twins. Concerned about the health effects on her family, Nina decided to rid her kitchen of plastic, then was inspired to try to quit plastic altogether. And you can learn how to shop plastic-free on M.V.

Oak Bluffs invites you to drop in on a conversational practice group for American Sign Language on Wednesdays at 5 pm; use the rear entrance.

They also plan to set up their mini golf for a Pins & Pints Mini Golf fundraiser on Friday, Jan. 19, from 6 to 9 pm. Then they will offer free mini golf on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 10 am to noon.

Have you ever heard of induction cooking? It uses magnetic current to heat pots and pans, instead of burners or flames. These stoves are more energy-efficient than gas and electric stoves. They improve indoor air quality, are safer than traditional stoves, and reduce cooking time. You can try them out free with the Vineyard Haven or Oak Bluffs libraries. They have induction burners in their Libraries of Things that you can check out, and West Tisbury will be adding one soon.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes today to Romeo Bonelli and tomorrow to Roberta Kirnjuly. Happy birthday on Saturday to Taylor Higgins. Sunday belongs to Judy Belushi Pisano. On Saturday Allyson Wajda counts her candles. Next Wednesday belongs to David Burt.

Heard on Main Street: Watch reruns. They replay your memories. You are allowed to do nothing.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.