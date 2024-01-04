Dukes County treasurer resigns

The Dukes County Commission is on the search once again for a new county treasurer, after current treasurer Judy Soules, who has been in the role less than a year, announced she will be resigning from the position effective March 29.

Soules was appointed last February as a replacement for former county treasurer Ann Metcalf, who left the position in July 2022 after being offered a job with the Martha’s Vineyard Airport. She had served as the Dukes County treasurer since 2018. Soules was slated to complete Metcalf’s term, which is to end in November.

“Now begins the hard work of starting over again,” commissioner Peter Wharton said at Wednesday’s meeting, “with the search for a qualified person within the constraints that we currently have.”

Because the county position is currently an elected one, a prospective Dukes County treasurer will need to win the November election. The salary is fixed at $100,000.

Commissioners and state representatives have been in the process of altering current legislation that requires the treasurer role be elected and reside within Dukes County.

In her resignation letter, dated Jan. 2, Soules agreed to continue to make herself available up to 10 hours per week through the remainder of the year, in order to assist in the transition to whomever is next in the job.