Island Alpaca sign vandalized

Local police are investigating after black graffiti was sprayed on a set of mailboxes on Head of the Pond Road and an Island Alpaca sign in Oak Bluffs.

Barbara Ronchetti, owner of Island Alpaca, said that whoever sprayed the graffiti likely did so overnight on either January 2 or January 3.

Ronchetti says they are reviewing surveillance to see if they can identify anyone that may be involved, but she is hoping that an individual or individuals come forward first.

The farm owner says they have been in touch with police, who will be providing extra surveillance in the area.

She says they’ll likely have to replace the sign entirely; they tried removing the graffiti themselves, but with no success.

Ronchetti hopes that anyone with information is encouraged to contact Oak Bluffs Police or Island Alpaca.

It’s not the first time the farm has been hit by vandals. There was a report of vandalism in 2015 that resulted in injury to some of the alpacas.