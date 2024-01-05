SSA warns of potential cancellations Sunday

The Steamship Authority is warning travelers that weather conditions may impact travel on Sunday.

“Although this weekend’s storm forecast mainly concerns snow and rain, gusty winds will have the potential to cause service cancellations on Sunday,” the post reads. “Disruptions are most likely to occur on the Nantucket route, although cancellations on the Martha’s Vineyard route are possible as well.”

The National Weather Service forecasts Vineyard Haven to experience eastern winds up to 32 mph with gusts up to 47 mph during the day, although the wind and gusts are expected to decrease in intensity during nighttime. Woods Hole is forecasted to experience northeastern winds up to 29 mph with gusts up to 44 mph during the day; that is expected to die down in the evening as well. Rain and snow are expected on Sunday for both areas.

All change and cancellation fees for Sunday are being waived, according to the SSA. To change or modify a reservation, visit the SSA website at www.steamshipauthority.com, call the reservation office at 508-477-8600, or visit one of the terminals.