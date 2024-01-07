Kathryn Retmier (“Kathy”) died on Dec. 30, 2023, at the age of 65. In the early ’90s, Kathy found her way to the Vineyard as a single mom searching for a welcoming community in which to raise her two kids. She loved the Vineyard deeply, finding it quite difficult to having to relocate to the Cape in 2022 when her health declined. She fought a quiet battle with constant health issues, and dealt with her pain and suffering with a graceful grit day after day.

Kathy was quite the volunteer. Always the parent to chaperone field trips, sewing costumes for plays, hauling as many smelly, sweaty, hockey kids and hockey as could fit in her car, facilitating SafeRides, and then finally her time as a foster parent.

After her kids were both grown, Kathy realized that she had empty bedrooms and a heart that could love more children. She welcomed more than 20 children, ages 6 months to 18 years, to her home. She found great purpose from this part of her life, and was always ready to welcome the next kid.

Predeceased by her parents Bill and Sue Holman, Kathy is survived by her son Benjamin Retmier of West Tisbury, and daughter Quinn Colbert of Sandwich.

A celebration of her life will be in the summer, when those who loved her can celebrate her at her most favorite place, a Vineyard beach. Details will be announced.

Her family would be remiss if they did not mention Kathy’s love of dogs, especially her Great Danes. You might have seen her driving around the Island in her blue Mustang convertible with Frankie. In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation to Great Dane Rescue of New England, online at gdrne.org.

