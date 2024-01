Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 1 – 5, 2024

Edgartown

Jan. 2, Aaron Silva sold 47 Pine St. to James F. Nelson and Bryan Nelson for $100.

Jan. 3, 45 Curtis Lane LLC sold a part of 45 Curtis Lane to Michael McCauley and Sheilah McCauley for $100,000.

Jan. 3, 45 Curtis Lane LLC sold 45 Curtis Lane to XLV Curtis LLC for $1,585,000.

Jan. 4, Hwa-Hsin Hsieh sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 406 Week 37 to Anne Noonan for $16,000.

Tisbury

Jan. 4, Hospice of Martha’s Vineyard Inc. sold 459 State Road Unit 24 to Richard Rooney and Janice Paul for $25,000.

West Tisbury

Jan. 3, Peter A. Brown and Jerry Johnson sold 30 Pond Lane to David M. Ritter and Diane F. Ritter, trustees of Ritter Family Living Trust, for $2,207,500.