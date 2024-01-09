West Tisbury: Winter wellness, jazz concert, kindness rocks, and Aging Gracefully

After complaining about the lack of snow so far this winter, I was happy to look out my windows Sunday afternoon to see snowflakes blowing through the treetops. Our house, having an upstairs, gives me the perspective of living in a treehouse. Weather can seem untethered from the ground below. I enjoy living in an aerie of my own devising and imagination, watching snowflakes swirling across my view.

It didn’t last long, over in a few hours. The ground, wet after rain earlier in the day, caused the snow to melt and disappear in no time at all.

It will remain warm, what has come to feel like typical winter weather, into the 40s by midweek, so I can once again long for a winter snowfall. It would be so nice to wake up one morning to see the ground covered in white, and to spend a cozy day watching snow falling outside my windows.

Not much happening. I am grateful that I have no deaths to report. Mine included. COVID, even after all the vaccinations, is a totally enervating experience. If I get up and do anything, I feel breathless, and in need of a nap. Thankfully, Nyquil and cough syrup, Yogi Breathe Deep tea, aspirin, hot soup, and Emergen-C are doing their job, and I am recovering. One of my Christmas presents was a humidifier that has been pumping a cool mist into the air beside my bed. Luden’s cherry cough drops and Vicks VapoRub are comforting childhood relics. Alexandra sent home a stack of library books that Mike picked up for me, so I have plenty to read when I’m awake. Nelson has been a constant and welcome presence.

I have finally tested negative, so hope to have enough energy to get out soon. Meanwhile, I am grateful for being well cared-for, and for Mike remaining healthy, and COVID-free. I do plan to wear a mask for the rest of the winter, maybe for the rest of my life.

The few, brave cherry blossoms are still hanging on to their branches, making a surprising sight outside our dining room. They made an odd contrast to the rhododendrons along the edge of our woods, shriveled against the cold morning air.

One of the events I hope to attend is the Second Sunday jazz concert at the library next Sunday. The Eric Johnson Trio will perform at 2:30 pm.

Other special library events include: “Winter Wellness: Brighten Up the Darkest Season,” an in-person class led by Shanta Gabriel on Thursday, Jan. 11, at 11:30 am; painting kindness rocks on Saturday afternoon from 1 to 3 pm; and a meeting of the Climate Book Club on Sunday afternoon at 4 pm. Sign up for the book club meeting and Shanta Gabriel’s class at wt_mail@clamsnet.org.

Martha’s Vineyard Democrats have two events coming up. State Sen. Julian Cyr will be on the island for a fundraiser at the P.A. Club in Oak Bluffs this Thursday, Jan. 11, at 4 pm. M.V. Democrats’ monthly meeting will be on Zoom this Saturday morning, beginning at 9:30 am. Guest speaker will be Thomas Moakley, who is running for state representative.

Closer to home, Dan Waters, our town moderator for the past 10 years, has decided not to run for re-election. He has performed his duties ably and with good humor, keeping town meetings civil and not dragging on overlong. Thank you, Dan.

Who will take up the position next? Our annual town election will be this April. The moderator position will need to be filled, and there are lots of town boards where residents can be involved in our town government. If you are interested in serving, go up to town hall, talk to town clerk Tara Whiting-Wells, take out nomination papers, and collect signatures. We are a small town still, and rely on our residents to volunteer and serve.

In that regard, don’t forget to fill in the street lists/census form that will come in your mail. Make sure you are registered to vote, not only in local elections, but in the presidential primary, scheduled for March 5. The deadline to register before Super Tuesday is Feb. 24.

Beth Kramer sent an announcement about the upcoming “Aging Gracefully” coffee chat with Dr. Michael Jacobs. It meets on alternate Wednesdays at 10:15 am, at the YMCA. The next meeting is Jan. 16.

I want to thank Peter and Barbara Oberfest for their years at the helm of The Martha’s Vineyard Times, and welcome Steve Bernier and Charles Sennott, the new stewards of our newspaper. Local newspapers are an important resource, to be treasured. Our communities and our democracy rely on a free press. We are lucky to have two local newspapers on the Island, and they deserve our support.

If you have any West Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Hermine Hull, hermine.hull@gmail.com.