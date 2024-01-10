Bad Martha may soon offer wine

Edgartown’s Bad Martha Beer is looking to add wine to the brewery’s menu.

At a meeting with the Edgartown planning board Tuesday, Bad Martha co-owner Jonathan Blum said the establishment is looking to give customers an option if someone doesn’t care for beer.

“We’re not changing any of our operations, we’re not changing our structure, we’re not changing our seating; we’re simply adding a menu item to our list,” Blum said.

He added that the company does not anticipate wine becoming a large percentage of sales; “nonetheless, we’d like to do it,” he said.

After receiving the greenlight Tuesday from the planning board, Bad Martha’s request will be taken up with the select board, which may authorize their application for a pouring permit.