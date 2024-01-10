Coast Guard hosting emergency training course

The Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary is introducing a new boating safety course, “Suddenly in Command.”

The course aims to teach those unfamiliar with the basics of boating how to be prepared in the event of an emergency when the captain or crew are in the water.

According to a press release by the Martha’s Vineyard Coast Guard Auxiliary, the class will cover topics like emergency communication and marine radio basics, basic boat handling, location determination, critical thinking skills for use during emergencies, man-overboard training, and safe anchoring.

“Based off student feedback from our boating safety classes offered last year, we found there was a real desire for a class that would help educate family, friends, and passengers who may be out on the water with boat owners and operators, and need to know what to do in an emergency,” Vice Flotilla Commander David Halsey, one of the instructors for “Suddenly in Command,” is quoted in a press release.

The course is $40, and will be held at the West Tisbury Fire Station on Saturday, Jan. 13, from 8:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Preregistration is required by Friday, Jan. 12, and can be done by emailing vineyardcgaux@gmail.com with “Register me for ‘Suddenly in Command’” in the subject line.