Edgartown residents back ‘party bylaw’

A proposed bylaw that would set restrictions on large parties in residential areas of Edgartown was met with no opposition Monday during a public hearing with the town’s select board.

The proposal, which would limit the number of social events homeowners can have to two per week and five per month, with no more than 50 people in attendance, was prompted by a string of private gatherings held at a residential property that generated numerous complaints over the past summer.

Though select board chair Arthur Smadbeck emphasized that the potential bylaw change is not because of any specific property, he did admit that the discussion had been prompted by a number of concerns raised over one house in particular. “This is to try and give the town teeth to be able to address issues like what went on on West Tisbury Road last summer,” Smadbeck said.

He was referring to a handful of incidents where local law enforcement responded to calls made by neighbors of 10 Codman Spring Road, who had reported that the owners of the property, known as the Uncle Nearest House, had been holding frequent, large gatherings — some of them involving ticket sales — that were causing significant disturbance and increased traffic to the area, located just off Edgartown–West Tisbury Road.

The property is owned by CEO of Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Fawn Weaver, and her husband, Keith. They purchased the property for $2.25 million in April last year under a limited liability company, UN House MV. Neighbors say the Weaver’s “Uncle Nearest House on Martha’s Vineyard” events held on the property — which included clambakes, brunches, and cocktail parties — were hosted with unprecedented frequency for the area.

Despite complaints lodged by frustrated neighbors against what they say appeared as busy commercial activity, Edgartown officials’ hands were tied when it became increasingly murky as to whether the Uncle Nearest property had indeed been used for business — which would be a violation of the town’s current bylaws.

But upon visiting the Uncle Nearest House multiple times during the summer, Edgartown building inspector Reade Milne said she was unable to determine if there was in fact commercial activity happening on the residential property.

On Monday, the select board heard roughly a dozen testimonials from abutters and neighbors to the Uncle Nearest House, who urged the board to crack down on all big parties, citing concerns over traffic, parking, excessive noise, and the presence of liquor.

During the discussion of the proposed restriction that would limit the frequency of large-scale social events in all residential zones, not one Edgartown resident present spoke against the bylaw draft, other than to suggest that the proposal was still not strict enough.

Edgartown resident Jim Dumbrowski recommended that all social events exceeding 50 persons ought to require a special permit from the town.

The recommendation was met with support from most present. Also agreed upon was that the $300 fine for violating the proposed bylaw, if enacted, would likely have little impact in deterring continued prohibited events.

In response, select board members stated that they’d be considering the suggestions offered, and would continue work on finalizing the proposed bylaw. If approved at town meeting, the new restrictions would also need to get the support of the Massachusetts attorney general’s office.