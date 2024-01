There can never be too much kindness in the world, or ways to convey it — through a hug, a kiss, or a kind word. On Saturday, Jan. 13, from 1 to 3 pm, stop into the West Tisbury library and paint some kind words, sayings, or scenes onto rocks. Take your finished love rocks home with you, or spread the love by placing them around the library for other patrons to find. No registration required. All ages are welcome. Email hburbidge@clamsnet.org for more information.