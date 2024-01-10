NAACP hosts MLK luncheon

After three years of virtual luncheons, the Martha’s Vineyard branch of the NAACP will bring back its annual Martin Luther King Jr. membership event to the P.A. Club on Monday, Jan. 15, from 1 to 3 pm.

A panel of guest speakers will discuss how to most effectively continue the struggle for social and economic justice in the face of current challenges that range from the local level up to the U.S. Supreme Court. Scheduled panelists include retired nurse and active health advocate Dr. Lorna Andrade; academic administrator and lifelong activist Gretchen Tucker Underwood; and former Oak Bluffs Police chief (and MV NAACP branch president) Erik Blake.

Live music will be provided by Jeremy Berlin. Chef Canieka Fleming of the Loud Kitchen Experience in Oak Bluffs will provide the food.

The ticket price of $75 includes a year’s membership to the NAACP. Tickets may be purchased online at bit.ly/3S5Nyjq. They will also be available at the door until maximum seating capacity of 120 is reached.

Founded in 1909, the NAACP is the nation’s oldest and largest civil rights organization. The Martha’s Vineyard Branch of the NAACP is focused on civil rights and social justice advocacy on the Island.