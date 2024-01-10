Rockland Trust providing scholarships

Rockland Trust announced its 20th annual scholarship program for graduating students this year, enrolling in post-secondary study at an accredited two- or four-year college, university, or vocational-technical school.

Up to 16 $3,000 renewable scholarships will be given out.

Selections will be based on financial need, academic performance, and personal or family circumstances. More information is available at rocklandtrust.com/scholarship.

“For two decades, our scholarship program has enabled hundreds of local students to advance their journey through post-secondary education,” said Andrea Borowiecki, vice president of charitable giving and community engagement at Rockland Trust, in a press release. “Each year, we’re inspired by the ambition and talent of the students as they work toward their goals, ultimately bettering our communities.”

Applicants must reside in a county Rockland Trust serves, including Dukes County, to receive funding.