“To Share a Dream,” an interfaith community Shabbat service honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, with Rabbi Giulia Fleishman and the Rev. Cathlin Baker, will take place on Friday, Jan. 12, from 5:30 to 7 pm, at the M.V. Hebrew Center. Toni Kauffman, president of NAACP of M.V., and Sandy Pimental, chair of M.V. Diversity Coalition, will speak, and there will be musical performances.