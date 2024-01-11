New chiefs promoted at Station Menemsha

1 of 22

Coast Guard Station Menemsha held a promotion ceremony for four officers this week.

Three servicemen — boatswain Gary Covack, boatswain Jeremiah Jacobs, and machinery technician Justin Harris — were promoted Wednesday, Jan. 11, from junior to the senior leadership position of chief. A fourth, Sean Mullin, was promoted from petty officer to a first class officer.

The promotion to senior leadership is the most prestigious advancement for many in the Coast Guard, said Senior Chief Nicholas Grim, the officer in charge at Station Menemsha. “This is the pinnacle of their careers,” the Senior Chief said. “It’s a big milestone.”

The event included a pinning ceremony where families of those promoted pinned the new anchor pin onto the servicemen. The anchor, Senior Chief Grim said, represents the change in leadership from junior to senior rank. The ceremony also includes receiving a new covering, or hat, to mark the change in rank.