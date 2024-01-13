Storm brings more flooding, ferry cancellations

More strong Southeast winds and rain overnight Saturday brought its share of troubles for the Island including road closures from coastal flooding and scattered outages.

As Tisbury officials warned, Five Corners flooded again. Tisbury Police announced online on Saturday morning that the Massachusetts Department of Transportation was notified and asked drivers to seek other routes.

The Dukes County Emergency Management Association also warned online that Beach Road in Oak Bluffs and Dock Street in Edgartown are closed until further notice. The Chappy Ferry is temporarily unavailable, likely until 3 pm. Most Steamship Authority trips on Saturday morning were canceled and a couple of afternoon departures have also been canceled so far.

The National Weather Service has a coastal flood warning in effect for the Vineyard until 4 pm on Saturday.

There was also little power disruption on the Island by the storm. Two outages, one in Tisbury and another in Edgartown, were reported and impacted less than 20 customers.