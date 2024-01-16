Big Brothers Big Sisters celebrate mentoring month

January is National Mentoring Month. To celebrate, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod & the Islands bigs, littles, board, and staff members will strap on their bowling shoes and enjoy a charge-free afternoon of bowling and lunch on Saturday, Jan. 20, from noon to 2 pm at the Barn Bowl and Bistro.

“Our entire agency looks forward to this event every year,” said regional director of the Cape and Islands group, J.R. Mell is quoted in a press release.

This year, BBBS extends their invitation out to the community.

“This year, we are inviting those who may be interested in being a big, enrolling a child, or becoming involved in any capacity to join us,” Mell said. “As a non-four-wall-program, it is important to provide these opportunities for the community to meet the people behind the mission.”

Founded in 1974, Big Brothers Big Sisters is a volunteer-based organization with a mission of supporting children in under-resourced families by creating one-on-one relationships with adult mentors.

The organization on Martha’s Vineyard currently has a membership of nearly 40 bigs and littles. Sixteen kids are still awaiting a mentor.

For further details or to RSVP, contact JR Mell, at jrmell@capebigs.org or 508-827-8170.