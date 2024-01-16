Gratitude for celebration of life

To the Editor:

To the PA Club, Benevolent Committee & all who attended Ed’s Celebration: Our family would like to extend our deepest gratitude for the beautiful memorial celebration you helped create for Ed on December 28th. We were blown away by the huge turnout, the fantastic music by ESP and the spread of delicious food. The celebration was everything we hoped it would be. We are indebted to you all for your kindness, hard work, and generosity.

Ed was surely looking down and smiling at all of us. Thank you for making tough times as smooth and joyful as they could possibly be.

Sincerely,

Shirley, Lindsay & Tom Medeiros and Amy Custer

Vineyard Haven