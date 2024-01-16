Services Friday for Marion Sanford

Marion Plummer Sanford (“Mimi”), a longtime resident of Glastonbury, Conn., and East Chop, passed away on Jan. 13, 2024. Mimi was 89. She was the widow of George J. Sanford.

Mimi grew up in Hartford, Conn., the youngest of four daughters of Frank and Margaret (Coughlin) Plummer. She attended Weaver High School, where she was an avid ice skater and cheerleader. She was graduated in 1952, and shortly after met the love of her life, George Sanford Jr.

Mimi and George moved to Glastonbury in 1965, and raised their six children there, which was first and foremost Mimi’s proudest accomplishment. It was here, in the Connecticut woods, that Mimi embraced her love of the natural world, studying plants and herbs, and obtaining her Master Gardener certificate. She created a woodland trail garden and aviary, which attracted a myriad of bird species throughout the seasons.

Mimi cherished holidays and traditions, always finding a reason to celebrate and decorate. Christmas was magical at the Sanford home, where handmade pine garlands and spiced pomander balls decked the halls. But everyone knew Halloween was Mimi’s favorite. Dressed always in costume, she and George hosted an annual Halloween parade and party for their neighborhood. Happily, this tradition continues, hosted by the next generation of Sanfords.

In 1983 Mimi and George established a second home on East Chop, and started new traditions where summers were spent at the East Chop Beach Club, watching her children and grandchildren learn to swim and sail. Summer nights meant pasta dinners, walks to Crystal Lake, and Trivial Pursuit and Setback tournaments. Mimi was a bit of a card shark; in her early 80s, she joined an all-men’s Setback group, and was a consistent winner of the strategic card game.

Mimi was a talented crafter. She knit, crocheted, hooked rugs, embroidered, did needlepoint, made wreaths and potpourri, refinished furniture, and caned chairs. One of her most memorable creations — a tiger maple caned chair — won the blue ribbon at the Martha’s Vineyard Agricultural Fair. She was a friend of artisans and tradespeople up and down the East Coast, and was a collector of regional folk art and textiles. She loved her time volunteering at the Glastonbury Historical Society, where she attended to the dresses of antique dolls. She was a member of the Hill and Dale Garden Club in Glastonbury; the Martha’s Vineyard Garden Club; the East Chop Tennis Club; the Edgartown Golf Club; and East Chop Beach Club.

Mimi leaves behind six children, Patti (Michael) Roberts, Elizabeth Sanford, Richard (Chris) Sanford, Jennifer Sanford, Amy (Jim) Diezemann, and Jim Sanford. She also leaves her adoring grandchildren, Nick (Sarah), Alex, Christian, Michaela, Martha, Charlotte, Anna, Madeleine, and James; and great-grandson Henry George; her sister Peg Balcezak (Ted); and sister-in-law Carol Brewer (Edward). She was predeceased by her daughter Melissa.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 am at St. Patrick–St. Anthony Catholic Church, 285 Church St., in Hartford, Conn. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 19, from 8:30 to 9:30 am at Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury, Conn.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mimi’s memory to St. Patrick and St. Anthony’s Sandwich Ministry, where Mimi was a volunteer. Visit the church website at spsact.org. Or consider a donation to the Historical Society of Glastonbury, at hsgct.org, or the Sheriffs Meadow Foundation, sheriffsmeadow.org, on Martha’s Vineyard. For online condolences, please visit mulryanfh.com.