Community Chess Night

According to chess.com, the game is beneficial in numerous ways — it helps to develop creativity, build confidence, improve problem-solving skills, and much more. Plus, it’s fun. On Mondays throughout the winter in the MVRHS cafeteria, the Chess Club will host Community Chess Nights for all students and families on the Island. Beginners to experts are welcome. Twelve boards will be available, but feel free to bring one from home. Free. Monday, Jan. 22, 4:30 to 6:30 pm. For questions, contact T.J. Reap at tj.reap@mvyps.org, or call 508-560-3577.