Edgartown: Fitness, Barn Buddies, Community Suppers, scavenger hunt, and Life Review

I’ve got the January blues. Is that a thing? In reality, I think I’m just feeling the post-holiday slowdown. Riley has returned to base. Amelia has not yet returned from Australia. The weather is cold and dreary. Or sometimes warm and dreary. And though it has been milder than January should be, winter is upon us. I must remember to unclench my shoulders. Do you always tense them against the cold like I do? I think it makes the cold even more unpleasant if I do that, and I always seem to do it. Time to try to stop that habit.

I’m trying to start running again. I’ve really not run for over a year. Actually, now that I count it out it might be closer to two years since I seriously ran with regularity. Of course, I’ve chosen winter to try to take it up again, so unless I join a gym, it may become aerobics in my living room for awhile. Long and short, I’m trying to move and exercise again. I think it helped me in all sorts of ways. So if you see me out there shuffling my very slow feet, know that I am indeed trying to pick up the habit again, and wish me luck. This is NOT a resolution. This is simply trying to recapture the fitness bug.

The only birthday wish I have this week is for Kevin Gundersen, who celebrates on Jan. 18.

Friday night, Jan. 19, from 7 pm until 8:30 pm, the Barn, Bowl, and Bistro is offering up TBD Improv. Per the write-up, “Unscripted and spontaneous, Vineyard-based improvisers from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia and beyond, compete for your laughs using their wits and suggestions from the audience. It’s highly interactive and highly entertaining. This polished and expertly hosted show will have you rolling on the floor. Performers will create scenes right on the spot in a night of fast, smart, and hilarious comedy.” Go to the website, TBD Improv, for tickets.

M.V. Family Center: Barn Buddies is happening on Sunday, Jan. 21, from 3 to 4:30 pm at the Agricultural Hall. Family Center staff and other caregivers will be there with bikes, trikes, scooters, and games for kids 18 months old to 8 years old. Dress warm.

St. Andrew’s Church offers its Community Suppers every Monday at 5:30 at the church on North Summer Street. All are welcome.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, from 10 am to 11:30 am, there is Toddler Tuesday: Nature Explorers at Long Point Wildlife Refuge, Winter Entrance. Bring your toddler and a sense of adventure to explore Long Point Wildlife Refuge on a fun and easy scavenger hunt. Strollers are welcome. The hike will be between half a mile and a mile, followed by a snack and nature stories inside the visitor center. In case of inclement weather, the group will be inside the Long Point Visitor Center. A snack will be provided, but please bring a water bottle and weather-appropriate clothing. All children must be accompanied by an adult. The program is best suited for children ages 2 to 5. You can email questions to cdrogin@thetrustees.org.

On Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 5:30 pm, the Edgartown library invites you to join local death doula and community educator Jelisa Difo for an in-person “Living Fully, Dying Prepared” community workshop series. This three-part monthly series will introduce end-of-life planning through a sampling of sections and exercises from the book “The Death Doula’s Guide to Living Fully and Dying Prepared,” by Francesca Lynn Arnoldy. Each workshop will build on the previous one, but you may choose which workshops you would like to attend, and are not required to attend all three. Expect engaging discussions about mortality and end-of-life planning in a supportive environment, as well as activities aimed at fostering connection, insight, and reflection. Adults of all ages and stages of life are welcomed. January’s theme will be “Life Review: Mapping Your Life In Years.” Registration is required. At the time of this writing, there were 11 open spots available.

This is a very quiet news week, and I am feeling decidedly not creative. Sometimes, when news is slow, I can wax nostalgic or share some other tales. Alas, I’ve got nothing exciting or clever to share at this moment, and I’m late on my deadline. So that’s it for now. I wish you all a wonderful and less flooded week than the Island had this past week. If you are traveling or adventuring, please feel free to share your stories with me, to share with the readers. Have a great week.

If you have any Edgartown Town Column suggestions, email Gail Gardner, ggardnermv@gmail.com.