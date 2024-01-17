Edgartown Police requesting body camera funding

Three years after the codification of a landmark police reform law aimed at increasing accountability in Massachusetts law enforcement agencies, the Edgartown Police Department is looking to modernize its approach to ensuring public safety.

That change would involve the implementation of a new body-worn camera program for the town’s police.

The Edgartown department is looking for funding to implement a new, five-year program. If approved and executed, Edgartown would be the first Vineyard town to equip its officers with the tech, although it would not be the first to look into the possibility.

The purpose, Edgartown Police Chief Bruce McNamee tells The Times, is to get on board with the greater trend throughout the country, where law enforcement agencies are rapidly adopting the new equipment.

An investigation by the Police Executive Research Forum, using data from late October 2022 to the spring of 2023, has found that as of last year, 82 percent of U.S. law enforcement agencies had body cameras for at least one of their officers.

Since its large-scale implementation in the states around 2014, the practice of fitting cops with cameras while on duty has grown exponentially, with law enforcement professionals citing the need to increase departmental transparency and accountability for both police officers and members of the public.

For many police agencies, reinvigoration of that effort came at the heels of the 2020 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who had been captured on other officers’ body cameras ignoring Floyd’s pleas for his life while kneeling on Floyd’s body.

The Act Relative to Justice, Equity, and Accountability in Law Enforcement in the Commonwealth, known as the police reform law, was signed by former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker months later. In the legislation, state lawmakers called for, among other things, the creation of the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) Commission, that has the authority to independently investigate police misconduct and certify or decertify law enforcement personnel.

It also featured a near ban on facial recognition, and the creation of a law enforcement body camera task force, charged with drafting recommended regulations for the acquisition and use of body-worn cameras by law enforcement throughout the state. Included in those responsibilities are minimum requirements and standards for storage and transfer of body cameras’ audio and video recordings.

This year’s proposal marks the second time the Edgartown department has sought funding to implement the camera technology. In 2021, the request was quashed following the review of the item by Edgartown’s financial committee. At the time, town officials determined that it’d be best to table the proposal in consideration of competing funding requests, and uncertainties stemming from the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, town administrator James Hagerty explained to The Times.

Still, Edgartown was not the first department on the Island to request funding for such a program. In 2018, Massachusetts State Police began assigning body-worn cameras and vehicle-mounted cameras to its troopers.

In 2021, Oak Bluffs voters approved the transfer of $22,625 from the town’s free cash to fund the first year of a five-year initiative, which consisted of the lease or purchase of 18 body cameras for the Oak Bluffs Police Department. Also included was funding for camera-mounting devices, software, licenses, and file-sharing services. Though Oak Bluffs received the greenlight to begin the process of implementation, the town’s police force has not yet fitted their officers with the approved technology.

According to Oak Bluffs Police Chief Jon Searle, who was appointed to the position in 2022, a year after former Chief Erik Blake brought the request to town meeting floor, the town seemed to have “lost its appetite” for the body-camera program shortly thereafter. Searle cited town officials’ worry about being able to effectively manage the audio and video data while experiencing a staffing shortage. Unlikely to pursue the program further until the town shows more interest, Searle noted that his officers are overwhelmingly “pro-camera.”

Edgartown’s latest proposal, which has not yet officially made it onto this year’s annual town meeting warrant, requests $140,000 to fund the new five-year program. Though specifics of how the department will be tackling various complexities that come with the initiative — such as increased labor needs and changes to current officers’ working conditions — have yet to be hammered out, McNamee notes the importance of getting the ball rolling in order to keep up with the times.

“I think everybody in the profession understands that it’s an inevitability — not a bad one,” McNamee said, adding that with the new technology comes the ability to capture not just crime for evidentiary purposes or recordings that could prove crucial in internal affairs investigations, but also highlight some of the good work EPD officers do while out in the community on a daily basis.

“Will people support it? I don’t know,” the chief said, acknowledging that there are likely people in the community who’d possibly vote against it: “No one wants to be recorded.”

McNamee added that if the funding is approved, the department will continue to look into the best practices and policies for the new program that would assuage concerns citizens have during the time of implementation.