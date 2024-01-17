Mini golf at the library

The Martha's Vineyard Times
Oak Bluffs library offers a mini golf course throughout both floors. —MV Times

Did you know that there is a mini-golf course in the Oak Bluffs library? Well, to clarify, on Friday, Jan. 19, both floors of the library will be transformed into a spacious 18-hole golf course. 4 to 5:30 pm is specifically set aside for folks ages 12 to 18, and 6 to 9 pm is for ages 21+ for a Putts and Pints fundraiser. Then on Saturday, Jan. 20, 10 am to 12 pm, the course is open for Family Mini Golf. Show up with friends, or come alone and try for a hole in one. Each hole has a unique layout, with decor from the community.

 

