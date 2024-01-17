A nice off-season treat

To the Editor:

Amy and I ventured from Chilmark for a dinner out in the short interval between last week’s downpours. On the advice of dear friends, we walked into Bombay Indian Cuisine in O.B., which sits where Sea Smoke used to dish out great BBQ, across from Tony’s. We were warmly greeted, expertly cooked for, and graciously served by Austin, Bombay’s owner. Our Nepalese Thali — including a delicious curry chicken — was a perfect antidote to a cold winter night.

Based on travels to India, the food is authentic, and it is certainly very tasty. Bombay Indian Cuisine is an unpretentious and vital addition to the variety of food on the Island — particularly important in the off-season. We hope everyone gives it a try.

Randy Milch

Chilmark