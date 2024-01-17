Poet’s Corner: ‘Forgetting to Remember’

Forgetting to Remember

By Peter Ledermann

Speak not casually ever

As there is no drop of rain

that is insignificant

Nor any look that we give to one

another

Impermanent

Look to the passage of every moment as precious as

The splitting of diamond

The cleaving of accident from karma

The impression of fall

On each stone

Take in each breath as the giving of the planet

Gladly

There is no place I would travel

Without you

ever

Accept the space we are allowed

Because in so doing

All else is put aside for our sake

It is our limited chance

For limitless being

And forgive me my sleep

My forgetfulness

In my fullness of the self I am truly not

But forever trying to convince myself

I am

Peter Ledermann is an engineer and inventor who has been writing poetry that he “receives spontaneously” since he was 9 years old. A part-time resident of West Tisbury, he is a member of the Cleaveland House Poets, and has published one book of poems, illustrated with his own watercolors.

