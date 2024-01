Real Estate Transactions: Jan. 8 – 12, 2024

Edgartown

Jan. 9, Frank D. Bowers sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 462 Week 39 to Steven R. Becker and Jo-Ann R. Becker for $2,800.

Jan. 10, FACINGWESTVENTURES, LLC, sold 11 Peases Point Way North to Sea Shed LLC for $5,150,000.

Jan. 12, Carlene P. Washburn sold 0 Harborside Inn Condo Unit 418 Week 38 to Erika Sherman and Heidi Dragonette for $12,000.

Oak Bluffs

Jan. 9, Vladimir P. Estiverne and Lori B. Estiverne sold 27 Bayes Hill Road to Lori B. Estiverne for $386,831.17.

Tisbury

Jan. 11, Deborah J. Klugman and Thomas B. Trimble, trustees of DK Cuttyhunk Realty Trust, sold 84 Cuttyhunk Ave. to Douglas T. Moore, trustee of Douglas T. Moore Trust and Jane M. Palmer 1999 Revocable Trust, for $2,300,000.

Jan. 12, Dunn Family LLC sold 2 Union Court Unit B and 0 Old Stone Bank Condominium to William Baldwin for $475,000.