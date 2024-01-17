Tisbury: M.V. Playhouse, Clifford the Dog exhibit, recycling textiles, and Vineyard Lawn

Heard on Main Street: Snow is like kindness. It makes everything more beautiful.

Speaking of beautiful: The best possible example is someone offering to help just when you need it!

The Monday Night Movies at 6 pm, $5 at the door, continue at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse, featuring “Mister Roberts” on 22 Jan. 22, and “Casablanca” on the 29th.

The M.V. Playhouse also offers the Winter Stars program, after school on Tuesdays, to all Island children in grades 4 to 8, with or without theater experience. Two sessions either in January–February, or March–April. Preregistration is required.

Also at the Playhouse is a “Balance Class” with Kanta Lipsky on Thursday mornings through March, from 9 to 10, $15, register just before class. Also Arnie’s Poetry Café is at 6 pm on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Martha’s Vineyard Museum plans a new exhibit featuring Clifford the Big Red Dog and his creator Norman Bridwell, a longtime Vineyard resident. Children and adults are promised interactive fun by the end of this month, lasting into July.

The Vineyard Conservation Society [VCS] reminds us that it is state law to recycle textiles. Keep unstained, usable clothes out of the waste stream by using the Red Cross collection bins to drop off usable, outgrown, or unwanted clothing, keeping them out of our trash. The Red Cross just added a new clothing and shoes bin at the West Tisbury School.

VCS offers a program at the Edgartown library on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 4:30 pm, to learn how your lawn care affects our personal health and the quality of our water, or you might check out the Vineyard Lawn display in the lobby.

Big bunches of birthday balloon wishes and chocolate kisses go to Patti Linn tomorrow. Happy birthday on Sunday to Cathy Deese and Anne Downing.

Heard on Main Street: Friendship doubles our joys and divides our sorrows.

If you have any Tisbury Town Column suggestions, email Kay Mayhew, tashmoorock@gmail.com.